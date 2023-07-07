Redwood Investments LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.10. 990,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

