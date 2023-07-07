Redwood Investments LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.6% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,156,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,788,000 after purchasing an additional 91,568 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,935. The firm has a market cap of $523.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

