Redwood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

IBKR traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. 342,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

