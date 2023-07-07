Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 600 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.62% of AeroVironment worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.9 %

AVAV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. 56,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,385. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

