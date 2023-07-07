Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 8,313 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.86% of Aspen Aerogels worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 9.1 %

ASPN stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $8.49. 277,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,556. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $595.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

