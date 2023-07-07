Redwood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.36. The stock had a trading volume of 112,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.48 and its 200-day moving average is $456.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $365.65 and a 1-year high of $497.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

