Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Palomar accounts for about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.97% of Palomar worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $239,679.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $239,679.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,440 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

PLMR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.96. 14,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.