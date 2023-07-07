Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $704.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $751.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

