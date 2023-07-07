Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.09. 708,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

