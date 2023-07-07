Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,397. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.62. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

