Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

