Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Infosys by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Infosys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,902,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. 1,368,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

