Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after purchasing an additional 863,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

