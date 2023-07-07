Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $438.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day moving average is $348.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

