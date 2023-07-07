Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.22. 216,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $99.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

