Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,237 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.76. 833,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.