Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. 9,745,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,450,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

