Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

