Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NYSE:KBH opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

