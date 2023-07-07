Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE QSR opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

