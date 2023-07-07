Reviewing PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Emerald 34.83% -191.13% 10.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emerald has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.51%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

11.4% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emerald $325.90 million 0.77 $130.80 million $0.28 14.21

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

Emerald beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design, Creative and Technology segment provides events and services that support various industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration to drive new business and streamline processes, and creative solutions. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

