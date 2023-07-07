Reviewing ProKidney (PROK) & Its Peers

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProKidney to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProKidney and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1133 4211 11244 179 2.62

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.75%. Given ProKidney’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -4,358.57% -121.92% -43.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ProKidney and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.7% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -21.31 ProKidney Competitors $686.76 million $83.57 million -2.50

ProKidney’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ProKidney has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney’s peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProKidney peers beat ProKidney on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.