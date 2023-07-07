RichQUACK.com Achieves Market Cap of $26.00 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $26.00 million and $508,425.23 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $880,995.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

