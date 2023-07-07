Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

