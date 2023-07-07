Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,369.23

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $841,560.05 and approximately $10,369.23 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,213.20 or 1.00019700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

