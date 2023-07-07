RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 18,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,449. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

