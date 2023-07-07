Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Institutional Trading of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

