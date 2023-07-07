Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

