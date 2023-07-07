Rockland Trust Co. Buys 1,141 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

