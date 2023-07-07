Rockland Trust Co. Buys 4,866 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,947,000 after purchasing an additional 521,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

