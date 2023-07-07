Rockland Trust Co. Has $728,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.99 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.