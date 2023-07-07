Rockland Trust Co. Sells 293 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

