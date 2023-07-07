Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

WFC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

