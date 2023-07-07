Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $324.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.90 and a 52-week high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

