Rosenblatt Securities Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $333.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $263.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META opened at $291.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $226,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

