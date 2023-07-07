Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,115 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

PXF opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

