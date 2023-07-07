Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 242 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

