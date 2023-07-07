Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $108.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

