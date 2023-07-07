Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

