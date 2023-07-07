Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

