Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.39 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

