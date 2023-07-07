Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.38 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.