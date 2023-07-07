Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $276.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $876.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

