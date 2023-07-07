Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.