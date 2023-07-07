Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $276.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.21.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $238.98 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $215.11 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.