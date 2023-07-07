RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 68679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 11.40.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

