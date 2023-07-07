Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 171232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sable Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Further Reading

