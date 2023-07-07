Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

