Saitama Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,108.76 or 0.99965597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,440,316,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,441,160,442.249954 with 44,364,261,667.85635 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00080895 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $711,758.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.