Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 7.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $83,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

